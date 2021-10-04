Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $273,000 in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

ICPT stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $96.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

