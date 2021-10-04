Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 122 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research stock opened at $569.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $604.29 and a 200 day moving average of $615.57. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $328.56 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

