Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

