Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.52). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,470,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.