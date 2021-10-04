Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.52). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,470,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

