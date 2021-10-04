Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. 30,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

