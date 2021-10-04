PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $163.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $159.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.66.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

