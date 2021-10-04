Pundi X[new] Trading Up 21.7% This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $382.40 million and approximately $48.91 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00063065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00099035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00141612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,383.50 or 1.00059093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.13 or 0.06873017 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.