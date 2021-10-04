Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $76.90

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.90 and last traded at $77.51, with a volume of 1706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

