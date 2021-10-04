Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Decreased by Analyst

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will earn $6.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.69.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $197.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $97.95 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,420,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.