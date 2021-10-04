Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Reduced by Analyst

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.55. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

