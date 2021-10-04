Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Lowered by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.37. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$191.49.

TSE IFC opened at C$166.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$178.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$166.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$3.82 billion during the quarter.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

