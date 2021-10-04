Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $138.15 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.