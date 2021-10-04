Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $79,549.24 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quanterix stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 239,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quanterix by 83.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after buying an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,476 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

