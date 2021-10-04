Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.58

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 5869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,800,017.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,216 shares of company stock valued at $183,466 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

