Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $76,025.73 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE RDN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after buying an additional 1,040,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after buying an additional 976,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,950.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after buying an additional 954,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

