Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) vs. Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Critical Contrast

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

5.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Astrotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Astrotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astrotech $490,000.00 101.93 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51%

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Astrotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.