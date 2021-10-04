Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading 20.1% Higher This Week

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.40 or 0.00061663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $330.87 million and $14.37 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.61 or 0.43664244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00315582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00114649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,255,039 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

