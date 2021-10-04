Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.88

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 1708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

