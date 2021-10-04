Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 801,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,089 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $46,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Raven Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Raven Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

