Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XLRN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $174.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

