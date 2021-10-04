Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

