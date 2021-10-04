RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Down to $72.33

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.33, but opened at $70.00. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $69.97, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $136,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

