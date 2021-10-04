Rebecca Bottorff Sells 183 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $15,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BAND stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 397,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49, a PEG ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

