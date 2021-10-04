Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,861.06 or 0.99950408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00074864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005645 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.00553503 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

