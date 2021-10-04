Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of LON RDW traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 636.20 ($8.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,176. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 678.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 663.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

