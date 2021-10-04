Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Down 49.8% in September

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the August 31st total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.3 days.

OTCMKTS RGRNF remained flat at $$1.48 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Regis Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates its business through Duketon North Operations and Duketon South Operations segments. The Duketon North Operations segment currently comprising Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

