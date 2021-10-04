Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Coverage Initiated at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of RPTX opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $975.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $244,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,405 shares of company stock worth $6,121,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

