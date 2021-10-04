Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 145.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

