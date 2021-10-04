Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Retail Properties of America, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Retail Properties of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.