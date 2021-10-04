Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allianz (ALIZY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS: ALIZY) recently:

10/1/2021 – Allianz was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2021 – Allianz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

9/21/2021 – Allianz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

9/13/2021 – Allianz was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2021 – Allianz had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/8/2021 – Allianz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

9/7/2021 – Allianz had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2021 – Allianz had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ALIZY stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. Allianz SE has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allianz SE will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

