Reviewing Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44% Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 1.88 $37.52 million N/A N/A Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.62, suggesting a potential upside of 101.60%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Timberline Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

