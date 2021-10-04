Rhumbline Advisers Has $261,000 Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $13,548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 65.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $42.49 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

