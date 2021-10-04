Rhumbline Advisers Has $286,000 Stock Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $318,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after buying an additional 66,198 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

