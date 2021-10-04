Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

