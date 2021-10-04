Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,354 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Bel Fuse worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 7.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $155.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

