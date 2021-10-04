Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,171 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Iteris worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Iteris by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ITI opened at $5.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $217.19 million, a P/E ratio of 519.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

