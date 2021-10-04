Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,925. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $14.20 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $761.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOSE. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

