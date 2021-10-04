Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OUST opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

