Richard A. Montoni Sells 6,234 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MMS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,774. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

