Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 154.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 35,638 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $66.68. 150,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,937. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.45. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

