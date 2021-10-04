River & Mercantile LLC Sells 307,435 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

River & Mercantile LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 94.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,435 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after buying an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.68. 2,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,971. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.