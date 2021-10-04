Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 595 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

