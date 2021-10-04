Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,800 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGE. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,705 ($48.41).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,531 ($46.13) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £82.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,537.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,393.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Insiders have purchased 25,470 shares of company stock valued at $89,791,888 in the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

