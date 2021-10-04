RR Advisors LLC Sells 237,000 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

RR Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,291,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 237,000 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for about 10.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $54,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.92. 113,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

