RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RWEOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

RWEOY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,496. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

