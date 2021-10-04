SAFE DEAL Price Tops $3.05 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 40% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00006187 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $350,104.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00099414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00140684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,263.95 or 0.99792384 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.44 or 0.06835487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,341,069 coins and its circulating supply is 866,904 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

