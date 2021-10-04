Saltoro Capital LP Cuts Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Saltoro Capital LP cut its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the quarter. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 460,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $3,467,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.