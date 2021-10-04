Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 5,986 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

