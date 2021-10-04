Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.52.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $229.33 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.