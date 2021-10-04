Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.81

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 7328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

