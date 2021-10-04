Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.81

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 7328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
